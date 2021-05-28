NSE's Nifty50 index hits record high ahead of crucial GST Council meeting

-
India's blue-chip Nifty 50 index hit a record high on Friday, as financials and materials stocks gained ahead of a key indirect tax related meeting by the country's finance minister later in the day.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.65% at 15,437.05 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.53% higher at 51,383.43. Both the indexes have gained around 2% for the week.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the GST Council meeting in the capital, where it is likely to discuss a reduction in the tax rate on Covid medicines and ways to make up for a revenue shortfall in various states, media report https://www.livemint.com/news/india/finance-minister-nirmala-sitharaman-to-chair-43rd-gst-council-meeting-today-agendas-and-expectations-11622168609441.htmls said.
ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd were among the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. ICICI has risen for the last five sessions out of eight.
Nifty component Mahindra & Mahindra is set to report results later in the day.
Investor sentiment has also improved in the recent days due to a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier this week, the country reported its lowest daily rise of cases in more than a month.
In the broader Asian market, equities were on course for a seventh day of gains as investors bet the United States will lead the world out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the focus turning to a multi-trillion dollar spending boost by the Biden administration.
