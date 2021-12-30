NSE sees 100th firm migration from SME patform to main-board

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
-
Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday witnessed the 100th migration from the SME (small and medium enterprise) platform to the main-board.
The exchange's SME Platform -- EMERGE -- was launched in 2012 and has been providing a viable and sustainable option for SMEs to raise funds from the capital markets.
The platform has witnessed 235 companies getting listed, aggregating to total issuances of more than Rs 3,611 crore, the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) said in a statement.
Understanding the importance of the role played by SMEs in the Indian Economy, NSE said, it has always been at the forefront of handholding, facilitating, and assisting the SMEs in this endeavour.
The regulatory framework offers the companies an option to migrate from the SME platform to the main-board platform upon fulfilment of specified criteria, as provided by the exchanges.
HEC Infra Projects Ltd is the 100th company to migrate from the SME platform to the main-board. The company is an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and SIRC (Supply Installation Testing & Commission) contractor in the field of electrical engineering.
Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE, said that NSE Emerge has focused on developing an ecosystem for small and medium enterprises to access the capital markets for mobilising funds. Many companies have migrated from the SME platform to the main-board.
"We also actively engage with various government bodies, intermediaries, industry associations, as well as the SMEs, to spread awareness about the advantages of listing on the SME platform. We are committed to facilitating the SME's in their fund-raising efforts," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU