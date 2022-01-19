NSE world's largest derivatives exchange for third straight year

-
ALSO READ
Here is a Bull Spread strategy on L&T by HDFC Securities
NSE to launch derivatives on mid-cap stocks index from Jan 24
Exchanges warn investors against unregulated derivatives products
Turbulent start to derivatives as Omicron sends Nifty options on wild ride
F&O: Bull Spread Strategy on L&T by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
-
The National Stock Exchange of India has emerged as the world's largest derivatives exchange for the third consecutive year in 2021 in terms of the number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association (FIA).
In addition, the exchange was ranked fourth by the number of trades in cash equities, as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for 2021.
In a statement on Wednesday NSE said it has ranked as the largest exchange globally in equity derivatives as well as currency derivatives by the number of contracts traded.
"It is a matter of great pride for us and our country that NSE has emerged as a global leader and achieved the distinction of being the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 3rd consecutive year and the 4th largest exchange in cash equities by the number of trades," Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, said.
The year 2021 witnessed the total registered investor base on NSE surpassing the 5-crore mark to reach a count of 5.5 crore investors.
In the last 10 years, the equity derivatives daily average turnover increased by 4.2 times from Rs 33,305 crore in 2011 to Rs 1,41,267 crore in 2021. During the same period, the cash market daily average turnover surged by 6.2 times from Rs 11,187 crore in 2011 to Rs 69,644 crores in 2021.
In currency derivatives, the daily average turnover increased by 83 per cent from Rs 14,252 crore in 2011 to Rs 26,017 crore in 2021.
Academic research has shown that a well-functioning derivatives market can offer a variety of benefits, including improved liquidity and enhanced price discovery for the underlying assets, the exchange said.
NSE has recently announced the launch of derivatives on the Nifty Midcap Select index from January 24, 2022. The midcap segment has come into focus in the recent equity market rally with broad-based participation from all classes of investors, resulting in improved liquidity in these stocks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU