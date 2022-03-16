Number of registered investor accounts at BSE hits 100 mn milestone: CEO

-
-
The number of registered investor accounts at BSE has hit 100 million milestone, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BSE Ashish Chauhan said on Wednesday.
"@bseindia (BSE) reached a landmark of 10 crore (100 million) registered investor accounts. Congratulations India!," Chauhan said in a tweet.
BSE, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, added 10 million investor accounts in just 91 days. The BSE had hit the 90 milion investor accounts mark on December 15, 2021.
This is the second fastest growth in the number of registered investor accounts at BSE. The fastest growth was from 80 million crore to 90 million. The BSE had achieved that milestone in 85 days.
The market capitalisation of BSE listed companies stood at Rs 2,54,45,122.12 crore, Chauhan said in the tweet.
