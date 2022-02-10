Nykaa shares down nearly 8% as net profit declines 57% in December quarter

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE Result 2022 for Sem 1 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
JEE-Advanced result 2021 declared: Delhi's Mridul Agarwal tops exam
Nykaa lists at 79% premium to issue price; market cap crosses Rs 1 trillion
After bumper listing, Nykaa reports 96% decline in Q2 net profit
-
Shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Thursday slumped nearly 8 per cent, a day after reporting about 57 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax in the December 2021 quarter.
On BSE, the shares dropped 7.45 per cent to close at Rs 1,711.95 apiece. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 1,696.
Likewise, the scrip tanked 7.48 per cent to close the counter at Rs 1,711.5 apiece. Intra-day, it was trading Rs 1,695.
On Wednesday, the firm reported about a 57 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 29 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had registered a PAT of Rs 68.9 crore in the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU