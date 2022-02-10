Nykaa shares down nearly 8% as net profit declines 57% in December quarter

Shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the brand, on Thursday slumped nearly 8 per cent, a day after reporting about 57 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax in the December 2021 quarter.

On BSE, the shares dropped 7.45 per cent to close at Rs 1,711.95 apiece. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 1,696.

Likewise, the scrip tanked 7.48 per cent to close the counter at Rs 1,711.5 apiece. Intra-day, it was trading Rs 1,695.

On Wednesday, the firm reported about a 57 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 29 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had registered a PAT of Rs 68.9 crore in the year-ago period.

