JUST IN
Rupee falls by 2 paise to close at 81.90 against US dollar on Budget day
Rout in Adani Group stocks triggers panic sell-off in PSU banks
Aquaculture stocks soar after govt slashes customs duty on shrimp feed
Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport
Budget 2023 proposals will put India firmly back on the FII's radar
Tax sops, Capex push, Adani rout: Why Sensex swayed 2,000pts on Budget day?
ITC, NTC Ind: Strategies for Cigarette-related stocks after duty hike
Budget 2023 delivers on all counts; pushes hard on capex, growth
ITC hits life-time high, bounces back 11% from day's low on heavy volumes
Budget delivers a big boost for consumption-related stocks: Analysts
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Rupee falls by 2 paise to close at 81.90 against US dollar on Budget day
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

OFCD case: Sebi orders attachment of Subrata Roy's bank, demat accounts

In its notice, Sebi has directed all banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, of these four persons

Topics
SEBI | Subrata Roy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sahara, Subrata Roy
Subrata Roy

Sebi on Wednesday ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy and three others to recover Rs 6.48 crore for violating regulatory norms by two group companies.

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against these four persons for violating regulatory norms in the issuance of optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) by two group companies.

Apart from Sahara, others whose bank and demat accounts were attached are Ashok Roy Choudhary, Ravi Shanker Dubey and Vandana Bharrgava.

The recovery proceedings have been initiated against these four persons to recover Rs 6.48 crore, which includes all costs, interests, charges and expenses etc, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in the attachment order.

In its notice, Sebi has directed all banks to attach all accounts, including lockers, of these four persons.

All banks, depositories and mutual funds have been directed not to allow any debit from accounts of these four persons. However, credits have been permitted.

In December 2022, the regulator had ordered attachment of bank and demat accounts of these persons to recover Rs 6.42 crore in the case.

This came after the regulator had issued two demand notices during December-January to Sahara Group firms -- Sahara Housing Investment Corporation, Sahara India Real Estate Corporation (now known as Sahara Commodity Services Corporation) -- Subrata Roy, Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava asking them to pay amount totalling close to Rs 13 crore within the stipulated time frame in the case pertaining to flouting regulatory norms.

Also, the regulator had warned of attachment of assets and bank accounts, if they fail to make the payment within the time limit.

The regulator, in its order in June, levied a fine totalling Rs 12 crore on two Sahara Group firms, Roy, Choudhary, Dubey and Bharrgava -- for violating regulatory norms in the issuance of OFCDs.

The case relates to issuance of OFCDs by Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation during 2008-2009.

They raised money through public issue of securities by issuing OFCDs without following the various procedures intended to protect the interest of the investors, in respect of public issues, prescribed under the norms, as per Sebi.

According to Sebi, the subscription towards the OFCDs was solicited by the two companies from the general public in the country, without adequately informing them about the risks involved in the instruments.

The issuance was allegedly done in contravention of the provisions of the Sebi's ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.