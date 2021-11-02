Precious metals: Gold prices rise by Rs 53; silver jumps Rs 45

-
Gold in the national capital on Tuesday gained Rs 53 to Rs 46,844 per 10 grams reflecting overnight rebound in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,791 per 10 grams.
Silver also moved higher by Rs 45 to Rs 63,333 per kg, from Rs 63,288 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,793 per ounce and USD 23.95 per ounce, respectively.
"Gold prices traded steady with spot prices at COMEX trading flat at USD 1,793 per ounce on Tuesday," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.
