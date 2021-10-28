Gold prices jump Rs 112 to Rs 47,050; silver declines Rs 203

in the national capital on Thursday rose by Rs 112 to Rs 47,050 per 10 gram in-line with a recovery in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,938 per 10 gram.

In contrast, slipped Rs 203 to Rs 63,767 per kilogram from Rs 63,970 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, was trading higher at USD 1,803 per ounce and was flat at USD 24.12 per ounce.

" prices recovered paring previous losses with lower US bond yields and mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)