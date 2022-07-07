Production from captive, commercial coal mines rises 79% in June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Telcos' argument about private 5G networks 'absurd and illogical': BIF
Ministry of Coal puts 122 mines under commercial auction process
Coal India considers private sector to run discontinued mines
Coal India production slower than the captive mines, shows govt data
BIF seeks direct spectrum allocation for private 5G networks to enterprises
-
The production from captive and commercial coal blocks has increased by 79 per cent to 27.7 Million Tonnes (MT) in the June quarter.
The coal ministry also expressed hopes that the targeted production of 32 MT from captive and commercial mines during the second quarter of FY23 will be achieved.
"Production from coal blocks during the first quarter of financial Year 2022-23 was reviewed by the Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal on July 6, 2022 in the presence of project proponents. Coal production achieved during the first quarter is 27.7 MT which is 79 per cent higher than 15.5 MT coal produced during same period in FY 2021-22," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The government also appreciated the efforts of coal blocks owners in achieving such high growth.
Two coal blocks sold last year under commercial mines auction have become operational and produced 1.57 MT in the first quarter, it said.
At present, a total of 36 captive and commercial mines are under production and it is likely that at least 12 more new mines will start production during the year. This will significantly contribute to meet the coal demand in the country, it added.
Further, project proponents also shared the efforts made by them and the challenges they are facing. The ministry of coal assured to extend all possible support in resolving the issues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU