Shares of Industries (RIL) Friday rose over 2 per cent helping the major pip (TCS) to become the most-valued company in terms of market capitalisation.

In afternoon trade on BSE, RIL's market capitalisation was Rs 7.14 trillion (Rs 7,14,573.46 crore), while India's largest IT firm by revenue slipped to the second spot with a valuation of Rs 7.03 trillion (Rs 7,03,891.09 crore).

Shares of opened at Rs 1,096.10, then gained further ground and touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,128.50, up 2.88 per cent over its previous closing price. The stock is currently trading 2.56 per cent higher at Rs 1,125.

The stock of opened at 1,889.90 and touched an intra-day high and low of Rs 1,898.55 and 1,868, respectively, in trade so far. At 1330 hours, the scrip is trading at Rs 1,876.75, up 0.6 per cent from the previous close.

On August 31, this year, had regained its status as the country's most valued firm by market valuation surpassing