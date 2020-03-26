Rupee settles 78 paise higher at 75.16 a dollar on stimulus boost

The Indian surged by another 78 paise to 75.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced various welfare measures to tide through the crisis.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and migrant workers in the country in light of the 21-day lockdown in the country to tackle the challenge posed by the (Covid-19) pandemic.

Forex traders welcomed the government initiatives and said the revival of the economy though welfare measures was very much needed as the slowdown in demand was further hit by the pandemic.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Govt presents Rs 1.7 trn relief plan for poor in lockdown

The rupee, which opened on a positive note at 75.90, settled for the day with gains of 78 paise at 75.16 against the American currency.

During the day, the domestic unit touched a high of 75.10 and a low of 75.94.

On Tuesday, had gained 26 paise to settled at 75.94 against the US dollar.



ALSO READ: Growth in next 2 quarters won't be over 3% due to coronavirus: Pronab Sen

Forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Gudi Padwa.

" rallies, playing catch-up with Asian currencies, amid a stock rally after the US Senate passes virus rescue plan. India also announced Rs 1.7 trillion spending plan as part of measures to ease the economic impact of lockdown," said VK Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Strategy, HDFC securities.