Rupee sheds 22 paise, ends at 76.51 vs dollar on pullout from equities

-
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrencies see outflows in final week of 2021: CoinShares data
Inflationary fears: Rupee hits record low at over 77 against Dollar
Rupee advances 22 paise to 76.78 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee up 10 paise to 75.93 vs dollar amid RBI status quo on rates
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
-
The rupee fell 22 paise to close at 76.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency in the overseas market and significant foreign fund outflows.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 76.34 against the American currency and settled at 76.51, down 22 paise from the previous close.
During the session, the rupee witnessed an intra-day high of 76.25 and a low of 76.53 against the American currency.
On Monday, the rupee had ended 10 paise lower at 76.29 against the US dollar.
According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the rupee depreciated following foreign fund outflows from domestic equities.
"Global investors rushed towards safe-haven currencies taking cues of higher global bond yields.
"Surging commodity prices, hawkish central bank and geopolitical worries stalled global growth recoveries," Iyer said.
A stronger dollar index, foreign fund outflows and higher crude oil prices could push USD/INR towards 76.70 while the central bank's dollar supply may limit the upside, he said, adding that the pair is expected to hold support around the psychological level of 76.
The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day, during which it has lost 38 paise against the American currency.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 100.79.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.18 per cent to USD 111.82 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 703.59 points or 1.23 per cent lower at 56,463.15 points, while the broader NSE Nifty plunged 215.00 points or 1.25 per cent to 16,958.65 points.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 6,387.45 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU