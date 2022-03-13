Russia-Ukraine war, Fed rate decision crucial factors for markets: Analysts

-
The Russia-Ukraine issue, the US Fed interest rate decision and release of domestic inflation data are some of the major factors that will drive the stock markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.
Market experts believe that stock markets are likely to stay volatile until the existing headwinds subside.
"FOMC meeting and Russia-Ukraine issue will be key global factors this week. There are still uncertainties on the Russia-Ukraine issue while we will have an important FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting outcome on 16th March.
"Amid all, crude oil prices and FIIs' behaviour will be important triggers to drive the Indian market in a truncated week. On the domestic front, we will have our inflation numbers that will be announced on 14th March," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Equity markets would remain closed on Friday for Holi.
"This week is a holiday-shortened one and participants will first react to IIP data on Monday. On the same day, CPI inflation and WPI inflation are also scheduled. Among the important events, the US Fed policy meet outcome on March 16 will be closely watched," Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking said.
Last week, the Sensex jumped 1,216.49 points or 2.23 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 385.10 points or 2.37 per cent.
"With election results over, equity markets will move on to more important aspects in the near term Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict, the US Fed rate hikes, elevated crude oil prices and RBI's response to rising inflationary pressure in the economy. We expect markets to stay volatile until the existing headwinds subside," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The movement of the rupee, Brent crude and foreign institutional investors would also be crucial for the equity market.
Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities, said, "Along with the ongoing war, the conclusion of the Fed's FOMC March meeting will be the main headliner this week. Back home, domestic inflation rate would be the crucial parameter impacting market sentiments early this week.
