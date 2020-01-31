SBI Q3 result: Lender logs 41% YoY rise in profit at Rs 5,583 cr; NPAs dip

State Bank of India (SBI) Friday posted a 41.17 per cent year-on-year growth in the standalone net profit at Rs 5,583.36 crore for the December quarter of FY20 (Q3FY20). During the December quarter of FY19, the bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,955 crore.

Sequentially, the net profit grew 85.38 per cent, from a profit of Rs 3,012 crore reported in the September quarter of the current fiscal (Q2FY20).

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 6,531.95 crore.

At 1:47 pm, the stock was trading 1.32 per cent higher at Rs 314.8 apiece. In comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.04 per cent lower at 40,898.37 level.

For the quarter under review, the country’s largest public lender’s net interest income (NII) jumped 22.42 per cent YoY to Rs 27,778.79 crore, compared to Rs 22,691 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a quarterly basis, the income – which is the difference between the interest earned and expended – rose 12.92 per cent from Rs 24,600 crore logged in Q2FY20.

ASSET QUALITY

The state-owned bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) came in at Rs 1.59 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 1.87 lakh crore logged in Q3FY19. Further, it’s asset quality improved on a quarterly basis, as the GNPAs decreased from Rs 1.61 lakh reported in Q2FY20.

As for net NPA (NNPA), the number came in at Rs 58,248.61 crore, down from Rs 80,943.51 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

In terms of ratio, the GNPA ratio came in at 6.94 per cent, while NNPA ratio stood at 2.65 per cent.

The bank, further, reported provisions at Rs 7,252.90 crore, up from Rs 6,006.2 crore set aside in Q3FY19, and Rs 13,138.9 crore in Q2FY20. The bank, during Q3FY20, set aside provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) at Rs 8,193.06

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher had pegged the provisions at Rs 8,124.5 crore for the December quarter.

“We expect strong provision release from Essar Steel recovery benefitting massively earnings,” they had written in an earnings preview note.

Meanwhile, analysts at Emkay Global had expected the provisions to rise in Q3FY20 due to pending NPA provisions of Rs 4,650 crore for FY19, along with accelerated provisions on DHFL, along with slip in other large accounts including Suzlon (NFB), CG Power, and ADAG NBFC group.