Sebi bars Reliance Home Finance, Anil Ambani, 3 others from securities mkt

Sebi on Friday restrained Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani and three other individuals from the securities market for alleged fraudulent activities related to the company.
The three other individuals are Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhakar and Pinkesh R Shah.
In a 100-page interim order, the regulator also restrained the individuals from "associating themselves with any intermediary registered with Sebi, any listed public company or acting directors/ promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders.
