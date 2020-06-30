Sebi fines Maitreya Plotters Rs 40 lakh for non-compliance of directive

has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 40 lakh on Maitreya Plotters and Structures Pvt Ltd and its directors for not complying with the market regulator's earlier directive.

A fine of Rs 15 lakh has been levied on Maitreya Plotters and Rs 25 lakh on its directors-- Varsha Madhusudan Satpalkar and Janardan Arvind Parulekar.

Sebi, in March 2013, had passed an interim order directing Maitreya Plotters and Structures Pvt Ltd (MPSL) and its directors to wind up its existing collective investment schemes and refund the money collected by itwithin three months. Also, they were barred from diverting any fund raised from public.

In addition, they were prohibited from collecting any more money from investors through such schemes.

Subsequently, the regulator passed a confirmatory order in September 2014.

observed that the directors continued to divert funds from the account of MPSL despite a specific restriction being put upon them by way of its earlier order.

Further, it was also observed that the directors of MPSPL have continued to raise funds through the company as well as another group company namely Maitreya Realtor & Construction despite directions issued earlier in March 2013 and interim order in August 2013 and confirmatory order in September2014.

The regulator, upon further investigation, found that Maitreya Realtor & Construction Pvt Ltd (MRCPL) is a group company of MPSPL. The investors of MPSPL were transferred to MRCPL with the same details so as to continue with the same schemes and continued raising funds in clear contravention of the directions issued earlier by the watchdog.

Accordingly, penalised them for their non-compliance of its directives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)