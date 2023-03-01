Sebi imposes Rs 6 lakh penalty on MCX in data entry norms case

-
ALSO READ
SDF submits memorandum to governor, seeks President's rule in Sikkim
Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia becomes new president of Hamro Sikkim Party
16 Army personnel killed at Zema in road accident in North Sikkim
Sikkim to host 2 G20 events to be held next year, says CM Prem Singh Tamang
Indian app developers hail CCI penalty on Google as 'collective victory'
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 6 lakh on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for flouting norms in a case pertaining to data entries of Sikkim-based clients.
The matter relates to incorrect input of State code and City code as Sikkim by seven trading members of MCX in the UCC (Unique Client Code) database.
In its order, Sebi found that MCX imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 per client on these trading members for wrong entries in June 2022.
"The instant case pertains to incorrect input of State code and City code as Sikkim which does not cover under Material Discrepancies. Hence as per the ToR Member & Core SGF Committee (MCSGFC) is the authority to formulate policies for regulatory actions," Sebi said in its 58-page order on Tuesday.
It means MCX was required to take it to the committee which is empowered to frame policy without imposing a penalty under material discrepancy.
In its order, Sebi noted that MCX has not complied with certain clauses Term of Reference of Member & Core SGF committee prescribed by the regulator.
Under the rule, monetary fines should be levied on brokers based on policy approved by MCSGF. However, in the instant case while no provision existed, in place of taking up the matter before MCSGFC for formulating policy, MCX imposed the penalty on its trading members under some other clause.
Further, Sebi noted that MCSGFC is the authority, as per the rules, for taking appropriate action against trading members, as against action approved by MD and CEO in the instant case.
It was alleged that MCX failed to verify that 50 clients were not actual residents of Sikkim State, despite KYC documents of clients reflecting the same. This resulted in alleged non-compliance with rules by the exchange.
The order came after Sebi came across various Newspaper articles regarding trading in MCX, wherein it was alleged that since Sikkim residents enjoyed exemptions, they were being used as proxies by traders from other states, unidentified people from outside are taking undue advantage given to Sikkim people and these traders were also indulging in money laundering.
It also came to the knowledge of Sebi that trades in exchange from Sikkim-based clients had seen a spurt from less than 0.01 per cent in June 2020 of the exchange's total turnover to 5.46 per cent in February 2022, which subsequently declined to 0.01 per cent in June 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 23:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU