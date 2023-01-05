Sebi issues debt broker license to Zerodha-backed GoldenPi Technologies

The (Sebi) has issued a debt broker license to Bengaluru-based fintech firm GoldenPi Technologies.

With the development, GoldenPi became the first online bond platform provider to receive a debt brokerage license from .

Last year, the regulator introduced regulations for online debt trading platforms which stated that no company or individual shall act as an online bond platform provider without the certificate of registration as a stock broker under the Regulations, 2021.

The awarding of the license by to GoldenPi is expected to work as a catalyst for greater investor trust in the online bonds and debentures investment space, the company said in a release.

"We are extremely delighted to have received the license and are confident that this would incentivise more investors to invest in the debt market with utmost trust," said Abhijit Roy, CEO and co-founder, GoldenPi.

Incorporated in 2017, the Zerodha-backed company currently offers more than 100+ bonds and debentures on its online platform in the form of daily listings.

It has more than 3.7 lakh active users on its platform, investing in corporate bonds, NCD, IPOs and other fixed-income assets.

