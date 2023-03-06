JUST IN
Sebi issues framework for cloud services adoption by stock exchanges
Buoyed by $1.9 bn investment by GQG Partners, Adani rally enters 2nd week
NSE removes Adani Enterprises from short-term additional surveillance
Sensex reclaims 60,000 mark, up 1,315 points in two trading sessions
Mahanagar Gas' Unison Enviro acquisition lights up its growth prospects
Sebi frowns on assured returns, asks MFs to remove related ads, brochures
Explained: How sensitive is the issue of pledge of shares by promoters?
Strong data on US economy fuels bull-run in European and Asian markets
Indian shares extend rally for 2nd time after strong economic data from US
ONGC, Oil India gain 3%; hit over 8-month highs
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Buoyed by $1.9 bn investment by GQG Partners, Adani rally enters 2nd week
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi issues framework for cloud services adoption by stock exchanges

Markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with a framework for the adoption of cloud services by stock exchanges, clearing corporations and other regulated entities

Topics
SEBI | Markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Sebi

Markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with a framework for the adoption of cloud services by stock exchanges, clearing corporations and other regulated entities.

The cloud framework has been drafted to provide baseline standards of security and for the legal and regulatory compliances by the Regulated Entities (REs). It will be in addition to the existing circulars/guidelines/advisories of Sebi.

"The major purpose of this framework is to highlight the key risks, and mandatory control measures which REs need to put in place before adopting cloud computing. The document also sets out the regulatory and legal compliances by REs if they adopt such solutions," it said in a circular.

The framework will come into force immediately for all new or proposed cloud onboarding assignments/projects of the REs.

For REs that are currently availing cloud services should ensure that wherever applicable, all such arrangements are revised and they should be in compliance with the framework within 12 months.

In recent times, the dependence on cloud computing for delivering the IT services has been on the rise.

"While cloud computing offers multiple advantages viz. ready to scale, ease of deployment, no overhead of maintaining physical infrastructure etc., the RE should also be aware of the new cyber security risks and challenges which cloud computing introduces," Sebi noted.

According to the regulator, the cloud framework is a principle-based framework that covers Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), selection of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), data ownership and data localisation, due- diligence by REs, security controls, legal and regulatory obligations, among others.

The REs include depositories, stock brokers through exchanges, Asset Management Companies (AMCs)/mutual funds and KYC Registration Agencies (KRAs).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.