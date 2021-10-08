Sebi levies Rs 20 lakh fine on individual for insider trading in Videocon

-
ALSO READ
Sebi penalises 2 Videocon promoter cos for violating insider trading norms
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets
Sebi fines 8 entities for fraudulent trade in shares of Videocon Industries
Videocon Industries case: NCLAT adjourns hearing till September 20
Total haircut of 95.85% to all the creditors in Videocon resolution plan
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on an individual for violation of insider trading norms in the shares of Videocon Industries Ltd.
Pradeep kumar Dhoot is an immediate relative of Venugopal Dhoot who was the chairman and managing director of Videocon during the relevant period.
Pradeep violated Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms.
"Trading by any insider during UPSI period and during window closure period is itself against the legislative/regulatory framework set-up under SEBI PIT Regulations, 2015," Sebi said.
The authorised representative-- Pradeep kumar Dhoot-- was the insider who traded on behalf of the promoter the company, CE India Ltd, during the UPSI period.
Sebi carried out an investigation between April-September 2017 for the possibility of insider trading and volume manipulation in Videocon's scrip by certain entities.
During the investigation, it was observed that, during the UPSI period, some of the promoters of Videocon had transferred their shares to other entities through off-market transactions and subsequently some of these shares were offloaded in the market.
Pradeep, being an insider, executed off-market transactions while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).
The information with respect to classification of Videocon's loan account as NPA by Dena Bank was likely to materially affect the price of Videocon Industries and it was considered as UPSI.
The period of UPSI was March 1, 2017 to May 9, 2017. Consequently, Pradeep is facing a fine of Rs 20 lakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU