Sebi notifies stricter norms for appointment of MD at listed companies

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
Sebi comes out with rules for entities with listed debt securities
SAT gives split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case; interim order to continue
Sebi pushes for reforms to quell information asymmetry for small investors
-
Putting in place stringent norms, Sebi has said that a person rejected by shareholders at a general meeting can be appointed or re-appointed as a managing director or whole time director or manager, only after providing detailed justifications and ensuring compliance with various conditions.
"The appointment or a re-appointment of a person, including as a Managing Director (MD) or a Whole Time Director (WTD) or a Manager, who was earlier rejected by the shareholders at a general meeting, shall be done only with the prior approval of the shareholders," Sebi said in a notification on Monday
For considering the appointment or re-appointment of such a person earlier rejected by the shareholders, there should be a detailed explanation and justification by the company's nomination and remuneration committee and the board of directors for recommending the person.
As per the Companies Act, 2013, the board cannot appoint a person who fails to get elected as a director at a general meeting as an additional director.
However, this does not explicitly prohibit the board from re-appointing a person as an MD or WTD, whose appointment to such posts was rejected by the shareholders at the general meeting.
Further, the board of a listed entity can continue to appoint such persons as WTD or MD even after subsequent rejections by the shareholders.
Experts believe that such appointments by the boards are against the will of the shareholders, who are entrusted by the law to approve the appointment of directors to the boards of companies, and also against the spirit of corporate governance.
Sebi has amended the Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations with respect to the appointments.
Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended the rules pertaining to credit rating agencies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU