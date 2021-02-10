Sebi relaxations help companies raise capital amid Covid pandemic: Official

-
ALSO READ
Six Indian startups that beat the pandemic to become unicorns this year
ESG investing gathers steam worldwide amid Covid-19 pandemic: Experts
Covid-19 hits IPO filings, only 11 offer documents filed with Sebi this yr
In search of Covid capital, companies raised Rs 1.7 trillion in 2020
Covid-19: Capital goods firms experiment with contracts, chase payments
-
The relaxations in regulations
made by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to provide more leeway for companies to raise funds has a positive impact on the corporate sector, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.
The capital market saw companies successfully raising funds using rights issues of Rs 60,988 crore in 2020, he said.
"We have given a lot of relaxations in regulations to help companies raise capital. Bank credit is still the single largest fund-raising instrument with 50 per cent share. But it has recently moderated.
"It is hoped that the bond market will play an important role in the financing requirements," SEBI whole time member Anant Barua said at an event organised by MCCI.
He said the issuance of corporate bonds was noteworthy and seamless with different kind of issues like green bonds and urban local bodies raising funds to support their development activities.
Corporate bonds account for 31 per cent of the total credit requirements, followed by external commercial borrowings for 15 per cent and commercial papers for four per cent.
Barua said the Union budget will further boost the bond and debt markets.
Speaking about SMEs, he said small firms also raised capital from SME exchanges of BSE and NSE, totalling over Rs 6,500 crore, and over 150 units were able to move to main exchanges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU