Sebi's total income declines by 15% to Rs 813 crore in 2019-20

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
SAT gives split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case; interim order to continue
Sebi mulls IPO reforms on book building, price band aspects
Sebi bars 15 entities from capital market for insider trading in Zee
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi's total income declined by 15 per cent to Rs 813 crore in 2019-20 mainly due to a drop in earnings from fees and subscription.
According to the annual accounts of Sebi made public on Wednesday, the total expenditure of the regulator rose to Rs 588.14 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2020, from Rs 492.34 crore in the previous fiscal.
The other administrative expenses increased from Rs 131 crore to Rs 148 crore and the establishment expenses climbed from Rs 293.15 crore to Rs 375.69 crore.
The regulator's fee income declined to Rs 608.26 crore from Rs 750.14 crore while earning from investments dropped to Rs 170.35 crore from Rs 180.66 crore. However, other income rose to Rs 18.15 crore from Rs 17.44 crore.
Overall, the market watchdog's total income declined to Rs 813.04 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 963.59 crore in the preceding fiscal, indicating a decline of 15.6 per cent.
The fee income included earnings from annual fees or subscription, listing fees contribution from stock exchanges, income from registration, renewal and application.
Formed by the government in 1988, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was given statutory powers after passage of the Sebi Act in 1992 after the Harshad Mehta scam hit the Indian markets.
As per its preamble, Sebi is mandated to protect the interests of investors in securities as well as promote and regulate the securities markets.
It regulates business in stock exchanges and other securities markets, registers and regulates various market intermediaries, including brokers, merchant bankers, registrars, portfolio managers and investment advisers, as well as foreign portfolio investors, credit rating agencies, mutual funds and venture capital funds.
Besides, Sebi is mandated to check fraudulent and unfair trade practices, insider trading and other manipulative activities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU