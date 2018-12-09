Six of top 10 companies lose Rs 549 bn in m-cap; RIL takes biggest hit

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together lost Rs 549 billion in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit.

ITC, HDFC Bank, SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank were the other companies that witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap), while TCS, HUL, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank finished with gains for the trading week ended Friday.

The market valuation of RIL slumped by Rs 221.53 billion to Rs 7,183.17 billion while that of ITC plummeted Rs 148.77 billion to Rs 3,356.37 billion.

M-cap of HDFC went down by Rs 51.39 billion to Rs 3,356.11 billion. SBI's valuation declined by Rs 79.87 billion to reach Rs 2,457.83 billion.

HDFC Bank's valuation dived by Rs 30.80 billion to Rs 5,724.19 billion while that of ICICI Bank stood at Rs 2,267.69 billion after a loss of Rs 16.77 billion.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 95.12 billion to its market valuation to reach Rs 7,489.57 billion while Infosys gained Rs 63.56 billion to Rs 2,975.23 billion.

M-cap of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) surged Rs 149.90 billion to Rs 3,945.83 billion and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 95.16 billion to Rs 2,445.48 billion.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at the number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank in that order.

Last week, the BSE Sensex fell by 521.05 points, or 1.43 per cent, to close at 35,673.25.