State-owned Canara Bank raises Rs 1,500 crore through bonds

-
ALSO READ
With Zomato's offering, fresh fundraising via IPOs set to hit 14-year high
HDFC Bank's additional masala bonds get listed on NSE IFSC's platform
HDFC Bank raises Rs 739 crore via masala bond in overseas markets
Indiabulls Housing Fin raises Rs 800 crore through bond issue
Reliance Infrastructure to raise Rs 750 crore through bond issue
-
State-owned Canara Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.
The bank has issued and allotted Basel-III compliant additional tier I bonds amounting to Rs 1,500 crore, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said as many as 16 allottees have been issued the non-convertible, perpetual, taxable, subordinated bonds bearing a coupon of 8.40 per cent, it said.
Stock of Canara Bank closed 1.71 per cent up at Rs 201.95 on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU