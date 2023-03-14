Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty climbs over 50 pts; All eyes on inflation data

Domestic are likely to consolidate in Tuesday's trading session, after two days of consecutive losses. As of 8:10 am, the stood at 17,247 levels, up 68-odd points.

Globally, the US were mixed overnight amid the Silicon Valley Bank fallout. While Dow Jones, and the S&P 500 fell up to 0.2 per cent; NASDAQ Composite rose 0.4 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, bled this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq, and the S&P 200 sliding up to 3.5 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude fell 0.4 per cent each to $80 per barrel, and $74 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of Lupin will be in focus after the USFDA successfully completed inspection of Pune research centre without any observations.



Besides, shares of Gail (India) will be tracked after it declared Rs 4 per share interim dividend.