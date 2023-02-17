MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints weak start amid dull global cues, down 100 pts

Domestic equity are likely to edge lower in Friday's trade, as global mood turns sour after US wholesale price inflation rose to 6 per cent. As of 8:02 am, the SGX stood at 17,957 levels, down over 100 points.

Domestic equity are likely to edge lower in Friday's trade, as global mood turns sour after US wholesale price inflation rose to 6 per cent. As of 8:02 am, the SGX stood at 17,957 levels, down over 100 points.

Globally, the US closed negative overnight as wholesale inflation data fuelled rate hike concerns. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite closed over 1 per cent lower.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem, with Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, Topix, and the S&P 200 declining up to 0.8 per cent.



In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude fell up to 0.4 per cent to $84 per barrel, and $78 per barrel, respectively.



Back home, shares of HDFC will be in focus after it concluded sale of 10-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 25,000 crore.



Besides, shares of Tata Steel will be closely tracked after it signed MoU with CSIR's constituent to collaborate on research, academic growth, and sustainable solutions in mining.