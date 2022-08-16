- Did inflation hurt India Inc more than what markets expected in Q1?
- Red-hot market runs into resistance zone; investors may book profits
- Share of debt mutual funds in industry AUM wilts markedly, shows data
- Street Signs: Jhunjhunwala stocks in focus, block deals pick up, and more
- Page Industries turns the page on inflation; bookmarks expansion
- NSE shares compliance certificate on insider trading, tracks companies
- India @75: Memorable moments in markets
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's biggest portfolio gains came after the age of 55
- Big bull bows out: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62 in Mumbai
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 150pts
Stock market live updates: As of 7:55 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,855 levels, indicating an upside of over 150-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets closed on a positive note on Monday. Dow Jones climbed 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite advanced 0.6 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, closed higher on Tuesday morning. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.1 per cent, Topix added 0.6 per cent, and Australia’s S&P 200 rose 0.4 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil softened on demand worries from China and revival talks of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal. Brent Crude slipped 1 per cent to $94 per barrel and WTI Crude dropped 0.7 per cent to $88 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Max Healthcare will be in focus after private equity major KKR and Co will sell up to 26.8 per cent via block deals on Tuesday, August 16.
