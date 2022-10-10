- Stocks to watch: TCS, HUL, GCPL, Ambuja Cements, Tata Power, Bandhan Bank
- In a first, India's share of world market capitalisation tops 4%
- Street signs: Mkts to feel selling pressure, Adani Enterprises stock & more
- India Inc's earnings to shrink in Q2FY23; net sales growth slows
- Festival season may bring cheer to IPO market, say investment bankers
- PE investments in real estate grew 40% in H1FY23 despite global headwinds
- FPIs invest Rs 2,400 cr in Indian equities in first week of October
- TCS, Infosys results, macro data to drive markets this week: Analysts
- Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 1 trn in mcap; RIL, TCS biggest gainers
- Considering appropriate legal recourse against Sebi's order: Brickwork
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals at gap down open, down over 250pts
Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 17,039 levels, down over 250 points.
Globally, the US markets were on a slippery slope on Friday as strong jobs data re-ignited fears of higher interest rates. Tech-heavy index NASDAQ Composite shed the most, over 3 per cent in trade. Dow Jones and NASDAQ Composite, meanwhile, declined over 2 per cent each.
Tracking negative global cues, markets in Asia-Pacific, too, edged lower on Monday. Key indices like S&P 200, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng fell up to 2 per cent.
On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude continued to remain above $95 per barrel after the OPEC+ slashed oil supply. WTI Crude, on the other hand, quoted at $91 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Tata Consultancy Services will be in focus as the IT giant will kick off July to September quarter results (Q2FY23) on Monday, October 10.
That apart, shares of FMCG firms like HUL and GCPL will be tracked too, after the company slashed prices of soap products by up to 15 per cent.
