MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see tepid start; Voda Idea, IDBI Bk in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Overnight, Wall Street closed lower after a one-day hiatus with the S&P 500 falling 1.16 per cent; Dow Jones 1 per cent; and Nasdaq Composite 1.47 per cent
Photo: Bloomberg
Global markets are flashing mixed signals with major indices in Asia, including Nikkei and Kospi, trading up to 0.3 per cent higher.
Overnight, however, Wall Street closed lower after a one-day hiatus with the S&P 500 falling 1.16 per cent; Dow Jones 1 per cent; and Nasdaq Composite 1.47 per cent.
At 7:30 AM, SGX Nifty was at 18,050, down 15 points.
Stocks in focus on Friday, January 6:
Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has signed a partnership with British football club Manchester City (Man City) to become its official mobile communications network partner in India. Man City's OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform and provide exclusive content to Indian viewers, the company said on Thursday.
