JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see tepid start; Voda Idea, IDBI Bk in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Overnight, Wall Street closed lower after a one-day hiatus with the S&P 500 falling 1.16 per cent; Dow Jones 1 per cent; and Nasdaq Composite 1.47 per cent

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Indian stock market

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg
Stock market LIVE updates: Hawkish minutes of the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, coupled with a strong jobs report in the US, have rekindled fears that the Fed shall remain steadfast on the path of monetary policy tightening in 2023.

Global markets are flashing mixed signals with major indices in Asia, including Nikkei and Kospi, trading up to 0.3 per cent higher. 

Overnight, however, Wall Street closed lower after a one-day hiatus with the S&P 500 falling 1.16 per cent; Dow Jones 1 per cent; and Nasdaq Composite 1.47 per cent.

At 7:30 AM, SGX Nifty was at 18,050, down 15 points.

Stocks in focus on Friday, January 6:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has signed a partnership with British football club Manchester City (Man City) to become its official mobile communications network partner in India. Man City's OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform and provide exclusive content to Indian viewers, the company said on Thursday. 

IDBI Bank: In a major dispensation, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) acceded to the central government’s request to reclassify its shareholding in IDBI Bank after its disinvestment as "public holding", the lender told the stock exchanges on Thursday. READ MORE

 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh