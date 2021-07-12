Stocks to watch: Avenue Supermarts, Adani Ports, IRCTC, SJVN, Federal Bank

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 68 points higher at 15,796, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Results Today: A total of 11 companies, including HFCL, Steel Strips Wheels, Dr Lalchandani Labs and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings today.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner of retail chain DMart on Saturday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 95.36 crore for June quarter 2021-22. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.08 crore in April-June period a year ago.

Equitas SFB: Equitas Holdings, the promoter of Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB), on Saturday said the bank has received Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to apply for amalgamation of the promoter into itself.

SJVN: The company has signed a pact with the Investment Board of Nepal (IBN) to develop the 679-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in the country.

Federal Bank: The private lender has received approval from the RBI to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as its MD and CEO for three years.

Aditya Vision: Bihar-based electronics retailer Aditya Vision plans to expand its retail footprints to neighbouring of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Eastern UP and Assam in the next two years, a top company official said.

Vendant: Vedanta's Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) on Saturday said that all three units of its 1,980 MW coal-fired thermal power plant in Mansa district of Punjab would be operational by the end of this month.

Godrej Properties: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) plans to invest more than USD 1 billion over the next couple of years to acquire and develop new projects as part of its target to achieve higher growth, its Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej has said.

Sandu Pharmaceuticals: Porinju Veliyath sold 43,500 equity shares in the company at Rs 51.99 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Adani Ports: Board to consider raising up to $750 million in USD bonds.

Maruti Suzuki: The company announced the roll-out of its digital platform that provides customers end-to-end online car financing solutions.

Anjani Portland Cement: The company has purchased another 6.64 per cent stake in Bhavya Cements from its existing shareholders at a price of Rs 52.59 per share. This has resulted in an increase in the company's shareholding in Bhavya Cements to 89.15 per cent.

Shaily Engineering Plastics: The company approved raising of funds upto Rs 300 crore, in one or more tranches.

Quess Corp: The company has increased its stake in Stellarslog Technovation from 16.12 per cent to 33.33 per cent by investing Rs 3.20 crore.

IRCTC: Shares of will be in focus as the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express train service will resume from August 7 for four days a week.