Stocks to watch: Infosys, Biocon, GM Breweries, TCS, Fortis Healthcare, ITI

At 08:53 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 38.50 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 11,299.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.



Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Infosys: The IT major is slated to release its Q2 results later in the day. As per analysts, the IT major may further upgrade its revenue guidance for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20). READ MORE

Other earnings: ITI, Den Networks are among notable companies that are scheduled to release their September quarter results today.

TCS: Industry leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported weaker than expected numbers in the quarter ended September 30, indicating that double-digit growth may elude the Mumbai-based IT services company in FY20. This is despite record deal closures in several quarters. READ MORE

Tata Steel: Tata Steel on Thursday said its crude steel production increased 4.65 per cent at 4.5 million tonne in second quarter ended September 30 as against 4.3 million tonne (MT) in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Biocon: Biocon Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon and Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec, have entered into a strategic licensing agreement for an early-stage, pre-clinical biosimilar asset.

Fortis Healthcare: Former Fortis Healthcare Ltd promoter Shivinder Singh was arrested in Delhi on Thursday for alleged fraud. READ MORE

Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Finance has been assigned Long Term rating of 'BB+' with 'Stable' Outlook by Fitch Ratings. S&P Global Ratings has assigned a Long Term rating of 'BB' with 'Stable' Outlook.

ARSS Infra: has secured two work orders worth Rs 220.65 crore.

Eveready Industries has completed the sale of its land in Chennai for Rs 100 crore to Alwarpet Properties.

GM Breweries: The company has reported net sales of Rs 425.49 crores during the period ended September 30, 2019 as compared to Rs 415.04 crores during the period ended September 30, 2018. It posted profit of Rs 19.85 crores as against Rs 19.42 crore in the year-ago period.