Stocks to watch: RIL, Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel, Motherson Sumi and SAIL

At 08:42 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 35 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 11,125, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of some of the counters that are expected to trade actively in today's session -

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, made a slew of announcements at its 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) ON Monday. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of the group first announced that Saudi Aramco will take a 20 per cent stake the group's oil to chemicals (O2C) business at an enterprise value of $75 billion. Further, the company announced that it aims to become net zero-debt company in the next 18 months and plans to list Reliance Jio and its retail business in the next five years. READ MORE



Jet Airways: A day after submitting an expression of interest (EoI) for Jet Airways, billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal on Monday said he did not wish to pursue it any further, thereby pulling out of the race. CLICK TO READ FULL ARTICLE



Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital, which owns a 100 per cent stake in Reliance Health Insurance (RHI), has approached three companies — the Ajay Piramal group, TVS Capital Funds, and PremjiInvest — to sell its entire stake in the company. A deal could be finalised by next month.

Earnings Today: A total of 790 companies, including Coal India, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bosch, and Bharat Forge are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on August 9 reported an 81.39 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 102.68 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Sun TV: South-based broadcaster Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 7.37 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 386.81 crore for the June quarter. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 417.61 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

Divi's Lab: Its consolidated profit increased 1.8 per cent to Rs 272.4 crore against Rs 267.7 crore, while revenue rose 16.8 per cent to Rs 1,162.9 crore against Rs 995.2 crore YoY.

Bharti Airtel: Japanese investment giant SoftBank is in preliminary talks with telecom major Bharti Airtel for picking up a stake either directly or indirectly in its telecom business and related assets. Sources say the talks are wide-ranging and could include taking a stake in Bharti Airtel directly or through the holding company. READ MORE

Motherson Sumi: Auto component major Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) on August 12 said its consolidated net profit declined 41.67 per cent to Rs 360.64 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,792.53 crore for April-June 2019 as compared with Rs 14,775.46 crore in the year-ago period, MSSL said in a regulatory filing.



Praj Inds: As per reports, Praj Industries has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Dedini S/A lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies to the Brazilian market.

Tata Motors: Ratings agency S&P has reaffirmed Tata Motors' long-term issuer and issue credit ratings to be 'vulnerable to nonpayment' while keeping the outlook negative.





Muthoot Finance: Muthoot Finance on Monday reported a rise of 9 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 563 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.