Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, oil-linked firms

At 08:20 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 7.50 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 11,857.50, indicating a flat to negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a list of some of the companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in today's session -

Tata Motors: Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service Thursday downgraded Tata Motors' credit rating by a notch on the floundering performance of its British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover.

Jet Airways: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Thursday admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders’ consortium led by State Bank against Jet Airways and has set 90 days for resolution. Balaji Telefilms: Balaji Telefilms Limited has completed the sale of theatrical distribution rights for its upcoming slate of four exciting movies. Pen Marudhar Entertainment (subsidiry of Pen Studios) has acquired the distribution rights for Mental Hai Kya, Jabariya Jodi, Dream Girl & Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare.

Oil-linked companies: Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), paint, tyre and aviation companies are likely to be in focus today on soaring crude oil prices. Crude oil prices jumped 5 per cent on Thursday on US-Iran tensions.

Auto, realty, cement: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is unlikely to reduce tax on cement and automobile parts from the peak rate of 28 per cent in its meeting on Friday despite intense lobbying by the industry, says a Business Standard report. READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki India: Maruti Suzuki India announced that Dzire is now compliant with "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both Petrol and Diesel).

Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs 5,82,613 to Rs 9,57,622. The same shall be w.e.f. 20 June, 2019.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank said Thursday it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

Andhra Bank: The bank's board will consider the capital raising plan for the FY2019-20 on June 25, 2019.

RIL: According to a news report by The Economic Times, Reliance Industries (RIL) is exploring an initial public offering (IPO) for its telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm unit in the latter half of 2020.