Stocks to watch: Titan, SBI, L&T, PVR, Hero MotoCorp, RITES, Inox Leisure

At 08:37 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 61 points or 0.6 per cent higher at 10,226.20, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Titan Co: For the quarter ended March 31, Titan posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 509.25 crore, a rise of around 13 per cent compared to the same period in the previous financial year. Net profit of the Bengaluru-headquartered firm in the fourth quarter declined 1.5 per cent to Rs 343 crore, year-on-year (YoY). READ MORE



L&T: The company, in a disclosure on the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, said that For the quarter ended 31 March 2020, the impact due to the pandemic on the Company's revenues and net profits were approximately Rs 18 billion and Rs 4 billion respectively. This was due to stoppage of work in almost all the sites for the last part of March 2020 as well as the disruption to the last mile work, like physical inspection, customer clearance etc., that could not be completed due to lockdown restrictions.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) gave huge relief to its customers on Monday by sharply reducing lending rates by 25-75 basis points (bps). This will have to be matched by other lenders at a time when margins are under pressure due to extended moratorium on loans and a ruling due on whether they can indeed charge interest on the moratorium.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp is set to announce its March quarter results for 2019-20 (Q4FY20) on Tuesday and analysts expect the country's largest two-wheeler maker to report over 20 per cent fall in top-line, led by 25 per cent YoY decline in total volumes. The company had reported revenue of Rs 7,885 crore and net profit of Rs 730.3 crore in Q4FY19. READ MORE

Earnings today: Besides HeroMotoCorp, 22 other companies, including Bombay Dyeing are scheduled to report their March quarter earnings later in the day.

PVR: Multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Inox Leisure: Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 82.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, as the film exhibition business was impacted because of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, accroding to a report by the Press Trust of India.

RITES: It has received an order for Consultancy Services for preparation of Detailed Project Report and providing Pre- Construction activities for Construction of Highway tunnels across certain sections on Darcha — Padam road (NH-301) including approaches in Himachal Pradesh & Ladhak from National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.





Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL) on Monday reported 86 per cent jump in March quarter net profit on a steady rise in revenue. Consolidated net profit of Rs 497.67 crore in January-March, 2020 compared with Rs 266.78 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance: The company, in an exchange filing, informed that the board will meet on June 13 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020. It will also consider fund raising by way of External Commercial Borrowings up to $750 Million in one or more tranches.





Affle (India): The company through its subsidiaries (“Affle”), today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire full control of Appnext Pte. Ltd., Singapore and 100% IP of Appnext app discovery and recommendation platform with immediate effect. Affle will initially acquire 66.67% equity ownership in Appnext Singapore, with a clear path to acquire 100% equity ownership upon attainment of mutually agreed growth targets.

Chalet Hotels: Net profit of Chalet Hotels rose 221.41% YoY to Rs 42.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. Sales declined 15.76% to Rs 227.35 crore.

Jubilant Food: The company said the dine-in facility at Domino’s Pizza Restaurants resumed from Monday in permitted zones in a phased manner.

Adani Green: As per reports, the company has bagged the world's largest solar bid worth $6 billion.

Gayatri Projects has received the letter of award of Rs 145.53 crore from State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM), Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.