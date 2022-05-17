Stocks to Watch: LIC, IndiGo, GSK Pharma, Max Health, PSUs, Bharat Forge

today: The Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Tuesday's session on a dismal note as global sentiment remains muted. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,890 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 40-50 odd points for the Nifty. That apart, market debut will be in focus today. Investors will also closely monitor the wholesale price index (WPI) reading for April, that will be announced later in the day. Meanwhile, these are the out for in trade today:

Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, PI Industries, Abbott India, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Healthcare, EID Parry (India), Indoco Remedies, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, Dr Lal PathLabs, Minda Corporation, Sapphire Foods India, Fairchem Organics, Galaxy Surfactants, GMR Infrastructure, NOCIL, Nucleus Software Exports, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, and Zydus Wellness will be in focus ahead of their Q4 results today.

LIC: The state-owned insurance giant will get listed on the bourses today. Shares of were trading at a discount of Rs 15-20 a piece over its issue price of Rs 949 in the grey market ahead of its listing. Read here

PSU and Insurance stocks: Shares of PSUs and insurance companies will also be in focus ahead of LIC’s listing today.

IndiGo: The aviation regulator DGCA has found the company’s handling of a special child inappropriate. The firm said it got DGCA communications on handling of special child at Ranchi Airport. DGCA will issue a show-cause notice to Indigo to explain.

Airlines: Jet fuel prices on Monday rose by a steep 5.3 per cent - the tenth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices. Airlines will be in focus as jet fuel accounts for a majority of their input costs.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The company has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55 crore from continuing operations for the March quarter (Q4FY22). The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 4 crore for Q4FY21. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 810 crore for the fourth quarter, compared with Rs 744 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharat Forge: The auto components major has reported a 9.3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 231.86 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022, driven by higher revenue. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 212.12 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal. Read here

Aditya Birla Capital: The company said an independent committee investigating a whistleblower complaint did not find any merit in allegations made against Aditya Birla Sun Life and its employees. It added that the complaint did not level allegations against CEO Ajay Srinivasan.

Srinivasan had expressed interest in taking on a new role within the group leading to him stepping down as CEO of Aditya Birla Capital.

Raymond: The company has reported a profit of Rs 265 crore in the March quarter against Rs 59 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose 44 per cent year on year to Rs 1958 crore. EBITDA was up 84 per cent YoY to Rs 285 crore.

VIP Industries: The company has reported Rs 12 crores of profit in the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 4 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 356 crore versus Rs 243 crore last year. EBITDA was at Rs 33 crore against Rs 3 crore.

Max Healthcare: The hospital chain has approved the merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries–Alps Hospital and Max Hospitals. The company said the scheme is subject to necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

Kajaria Ceramics: The company said it has begun commercial production of ceramic floor tiles and vitrified tiles in manufacturing facilities in Gailpur, Rajasthan, and Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The Rajasthan facility’s capacity has increased to 4.2MSM per annum for ceramic floor tiles while Chittoor facility’s capacity has increased to 3.8MSM per annum for manufacturing of vitrified tiles.

SJVN: The company will develop another hydro power project Arun-4 worth Rs 4,900 crore in Nepal. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of the 490 MW Arun-4 hydro electric project in Nepal has been signed in Lumbini, Nepal in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba, the company said in a statement.

KEC International: The company has won orders worth Rs 1150 crore across its various businesses. The company said the diverse orders in the Civil business, further strengthen our portfolio diversification and reaffirm our confidence in the continued strong growth of this business going forward.

IRB Infra: The company said its April gross toll collections stood at Rs 327 crore versus Rs 306.66 crore in March. The gross toll collections in April last year was at Rs 196.64 crore. The firm said on April 21 the toll collection was suspended on account of farmers agitation.

Steel Exchange of India: The company's board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 600 crore by way of rights issue or FPO. Further, the board has also approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10.

GNFC, PNB and Indiabulls Housing Finance are in F&O ban today.