Stocks to watch: ZEEL, Bharti Airtel, Bosch, Marico, UPL, Eicher Motors

At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 59 points or 0.53 per cent lower at 11,062, indicating a negative start for the Indian market on Thursday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

ZEE Entertainment: Putting all speculation to rest, the Subhash Chandra-led Essel group on Wednesday said it had offloaded 11 per cent of the nearly 36 per cent promoter stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises to existing investor Invesco Oppenheimer for Rs 4,224 crore. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel will announce its June quarter results on Thursday and analysts expect a marginal gain in revenue and average revenue per user (ARPU) on a sequential basis. The ARPU increase is an outcome of subscriber losses and marginal benefit accruing from the mix change, analysts said.

Other earnings today: Marico and Godrej Consumer Products are among the other 52 firms scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.

Tata Global Beverages: Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) on Wednesday posted a 10.56 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 141.68 crore during the first quarter of 2019-20, on the back of strong sales.

Bosch on Wednesday said it will suspend all manufacturing operations at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka for three days from August 1.

Coffee Day Enterprises: The board of Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday decided to probe the past financial transactions allegedly made by V G Siddhartha, apart from evaluating various options to deleverage the balance sheet. READ MORE

UPL: The company on Wednesday reported a 57.8 per cent drop in June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 220 crore, hurt by higher raw material costs, finance and deprecation even as revenues jumped.

Eicher Motors on Wednesday reported a 22 per cent fall in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 452 crore in its first quarter ended June 30, 2019.