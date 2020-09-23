Tech firm CAMS' public issue subscribed 1.9 times on second day

-
ALSO READ
CAMS, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals IPOs to hit market on September 21
CAMS IPO subscribed 82% on day 1, retail investor portion fully subscribed
Happiest Minds to launch Rs 702 cr initial public offering on Sept 7
Physical offices won't disappear anytime soon, says Happiest Minds' Soota
Happiest Minds Technologies' IPO a good chance to ride digital wave
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) was subscribed 1.9x on Tuesday, the second day of the issue. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.9x.
The institutional investor section was subscribed 0.83x, the high networth individuals (HNI) portion was subscribed 1.22x, and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 0.52x.
The firm had allotted shares worth Rs 666 crore on Saturday to 35 anchor investors. The anchor investors include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Goldman Sachs India, and the Government of Singapore.
The Rs 2,244-crore IPO is priced between Rs 1,229 and Rs 1,230 apiece. The IPO is a pure offer for sale (OFS), and the company will not receive any proceeds.
CAMS is a financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions. The firm is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds (MFs) and enjoys a 70-per cent market share in MF services in terms of average assets under management.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU