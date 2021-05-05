JUST IN
Nifty close below 14,416 would be bearish for short-term: Vinay Rajani
Business Standard
Trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Bharti Airtel, GAIL

Gail has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, after spending nearly one and a half months in a consolidation range

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

Bharti Airtel has shown a breakout
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 552.45

Initiation range: 550-554

Target: 595

Stop loss: 538

Bharti Airtel has witnessed a fresh breakout from a consolidation range after spending nearly two months It strongly upheld the support zone of long-term moving average( 200 EMA) on the daily chart throughout that phase. Indications are in the favor of a steady rise from hereon. Traders shouldn't miss this opportunity and create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.

GAIL (INDIA) LIMITED

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 143.75

Initiation range: 141-143

Target: 155

Stop loss:138

Gail has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, after spending nearly one and a half months in a consolidation range. The chart pattern indicates the possibility of a strong surge in the near future. We thus suggest creating fresh longs in the given range.

BANDHAN BANK LIMITED

Recommendation: Sell May Futures

Last Close: 318.8

Initiation range: 318-320

Target: 304

Stop loss: 327

We’re seeing a mixed trend within the banking pack and Bandhan Bank is seeing selling pressure on every rise. It has been trading below the long-term moving averages on multiple time frames as well which further adds to the negativity. We feel traders should maintain few short positions also in the current market scenario.

Note: All prices are in Rs

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer

First Published: Wed, May 05 2021. 08:31 IST

