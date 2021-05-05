Trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Bharti Airtel, GAIL

-
-
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 552.45
Initiation range: 550-554
Target: 595
Stop loss: 538
Bharti Airtel has witnessed a fresh breakout from a consolidation range after spending nearly two months It strongly upheld the support zone of long-term moving average( 200 EMA) on the daily chart throughout that phase. Indications are in the favor of a steady rise from hereon. Traders shouldn't miss this opportunity and create fresh longs in the mentioned zone.
GAIL (INDIA) LIMITED
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 143.75
Initiation range: 141-143
Target: 155
Stop loss:138
Gail has witnessed a fresh breakout on Tuesday, after spending nearly one and a half months in a consolidation range. The chart pattern indicates the possibility of a strong surge in the near future. We thus suggest creating fresh longs in the given range.
BANDHAN BANK LIMITED
Recommendation: Sell May Futures
Last Close: 318.8
Initiation range: 318-320
Target: 304
Stop loss: 327
We’re seeing a mixed trend within the banking pack and Bandhan Bank is seeing selling pressure on every rise. It has been trading below the long-term moving averages on multiple time frames as well which further adds to the negativity. We feel traders should maintain few short positions also in the current market scenario.
Note: All prices are in Rs
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
