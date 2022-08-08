Value of EPFO's Rs 1.59-trn investment in ETFs rises to Rs 2.26 trn: Govt

-
ALSO READ
How to file EPFO e-nomination online via UAN; check steps and features
CBI searches EPFO offices in Nagpur over irregularities, seizes documents
EPFO mulls increasing equity investment limit to 25% to bridge shortfall
How a labour helpline is assisting informal workers in recovering wages
Ad-hoc panel backs raising the wage ceiling under EPFO to Rs 21,000: Report
-
Retirement fund body EPFO has invested Rs 1,59,299.46 crore in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) till March 2022 and its notional market value of these investments was Rs 2,26,919.18 crore, Parliament was informed on Monday.
The EPFO has been investing in ETFs since August 2015. Initially, the body decided to invest 5 per cent of its investible deposits into stock markets. Later, the proportion was increased to 10 per cent in 2016-17 and 15 per cent in 2017-18 and onwards.
Union minister of state for labour and employment Rameshwar Teli stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invested Rs 1,59,299.46 crore in ETFs till March 31, 2022.
The reply showed that the notional market value of the EPFO's investment in ETFs stood at Rs 2,26,919.18 crore as on March 31, 2022.
The minister also told the House that the EPFO invested Rs 12,199.26 crore in ETFs in April-June period this year, while the total investment (in debt and equity) was Rs 84,477.67 crore.
The body had invested Rs 43,568.02 crore in 2021-22, Rs 32,070.84 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 31,501.09 crore in 2019-20 in ETFs.
The EPFO invests 85 per cent of the funds in debt instruments and 15 per cent of the investment is made in ETFs, as per the investment pattern notified by the government.
The investment in ETFs is made based on Nifty 50, Sensex, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Bharat 22 indices, Teli said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU