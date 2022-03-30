Veranda Learning IPO subscribed 1.31 times on second day of offer

-
ALSO READ
Veranda Learning Solutions' Rs 200-cr IPO to open on March 29
Veranda Learning Solutions IPO subscribed 74% on first day of offer
Sebi approves Radiant Cash Management, Veranda Learning for IPOs
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
-
The initial public offering of Veranda Learning Solutions Limited was subscribed 1.31 times on the second day of the offer on Wednesday.
The Rs 200-crore IPO received bids for 1,54,39,800 shares against 1,17,88,365 shares on offer, according to an update on the NSE.
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category received 7 times subscription, while non institutional investors portion was subscribed 1.06 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 28 per cent.
The price range for the offer is Rs 130-137 per share.
Systematix Corporate Services Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer.
The company is into offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants and graduates, professionals and corporate employees.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU