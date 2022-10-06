10-yr yield logs steepest one-day rise in 2 mths amid index inclusion delay

Government registered their sharpest single-day rise in two months as major global index providers said that India’s debt had not yet been included on their platforms. Bond prices and yields move inversely.

A sharp rise in global crude oil prices also drove up and led to a weaker as concerns over domestic inflation intensified.

Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond settled at 7.45 per cent on Thursday, 9 basis points higher than previous close. Thursday’s rise was the steepest in a day since August 5, when the hiked interest rates. The closed at 81.89 per US dollar against 81.52 per dollar at the previous close. So far in 2022, the domestic currency has depreciated 9.2 per cent against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, J.P. Morgan said domestic government bonds continued to be on the watchlist for inclusion on its emerging market bond index. Local bond traders, who had been hoping that the process of inclusion would be formally announced, were left disappointed.

The domestic bond market was shut on Wednesday. FTSE Russell, another global bond index provider, also did not announce inclusion of India’s bonds.

Inclusion in a global index could potentially bring in inflows worth around $30 billion over a year into the Indian bond market, Goldman Sachs had written in August. This would improve demand-supply dynamics for bonds as well as help the government finance its fiscal deficit.

Treasury officials also cited an increasingly uncertain global situation as a key factor that had dampened demand for bonds.

Following a decision by OPEC to reduce oil output by 2 million barrels per day, Brent crude prices shot up. The most active Brent crude contract, which has risen 6 per cent this week, was last around the $95 per barrel mark. High oil prices pose upside risks to India’s inflation and trade deficit as the country is a major importer of the commodity.

“I think the issue has more to do with the global environment. The global environment of course remains unstable. The lack of index inclusion is not a massive shock in terms of overall demand-supply dynamics,” Nitin Agarwal, head of trading at ANZ Bank, said.

“In the first six months of the year, there was pent-up demand, a large part of which was coming from pension and insurance companies who were sitting unhedged. That pent-up demand is not going to be there now, so I expect yields to move higher,” he said.

The jump in crude oil prices also took the close to its record intraday low of 81.95 per dollar as importers rushed to purchase the greenback, dealers said.

“Recovery in the dollar index, higher crude oil prices and oil importers’ dollar bids weighed on the rupee,” HDFC Securities research analyst Dilip Parmar said.

“Spot USD/INR is expected to trade higher... We could see levels of 82.40 and 92.90 while on the downside 81.35 will act as near-term support,” he said.