The has, after its first-ever in-depth analysis of child grooms, stated that an estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, out of which 1 in 5 children (23 million) was married off before attaining the age of 15.

The study, which was carried out using data compiled from 82 countries, revealed that among boys is prevalent across a range of countries around the world, spanning sub-Saharan Africa, and the Caribbean, South Asia, and and the Pacific.

"Marriage steals childhood," said in a statement issued on Friday. "Child grooms are forced to take on adult responsibilities for which they may not be ready. Early marriage brings early fatherhood, and with it added pressure to provide for a family, cutting short education and job opportunities."

According to the data, the has the highest prevalence of among males (28 per cent), followed by (19 per cent) and (13 per cent).

The new estimates bring the total number of child brides and child grooms to 765 million. Girls remain disproportionately affected, observed, with 1 in 5 young women aged 20 to 24 years old married before their 18th birthday, compared to 1 in 30 young men.

While the prevalence, causes, and impact of among girls have been extensively studied, little research exists on child marriage among boys. However, children most at risk of child marriage come from the poorest households, live in rural areas, and have little to no education, UNICEF noted.

"As we mark of the Child, we need to remember that marrying boys and girls off while they are still children runs counter to the rights enshrined in the Convention," said Fore. "Through further research, investment and empowerment, we can end this violation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)