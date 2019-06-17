10 dead in Paraguay prison riot

At least 10 people died during a in the here on Sunday, with five of them having been beheaded, has reported.

Paraguayan newspaper reported that four people died due to sustaining since a long time, while one more died later in a hospital, after quoting prosecutors.

According to Sputnik the that broke out between two feared criminal organisations within the jail also reportedly left around 10 people injured.

Nine out of 10 victims were members of the Rotela criminal group. The is thought to have started as a conflict between Rotela and members of Brazil's criminal group, called Primer Comando da Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)