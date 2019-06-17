6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

An measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck eastern Indonesia, the (EMSC) said on Monday.The epicenter of the quake was located 133 kilometers northwest of the city of on Timor Island, reports

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. No Tsunami warning was issued.

is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in and

