JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Give Prakash Ambedkar seats as per his stature: Owaisi tells Cong, NCP
Business Standard

10 trapped after avalanche hits Ladakh

ANI  |  Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] 

As many as 10 people are trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La on Friday.

Two tippers and a Scorpio car, which were carrying a total of 12 people, left for Khardung La this morning to load snow which was to be brought to Leh.

A tipper had been loaded with snow while the other one was being filled with the same when the avalanche struck.

A search operation is currently underway

Further details of the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements