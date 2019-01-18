Road to 2019 polls: Host of opposition leaders set to attend TMC-led rally in Kolkata

Politicos from non-BJP parties are all set to attend the January 19 rally in Kolkata led by the (TMC), in a bid to channelise efforts towards dethroning the current BJP-ruled Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A senior TMC told ANI that former HD Devegowda, Delhi Minister and his counterpart HD Kumaraswamy, supremo Sharad Pawar, and (SP) would address the gathering, expected to be attended by lakhs of people.

The top TMC confirmed that though and his mother decided to skip the rally, the party would be represented by senior leaders like and

Among those to be present at the rally include - Andhra Pradesh and (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin, Conference supremo and his son Omar Abdullah, Tejaswi Yadav, leader Satish Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and leader Jayant Chowdhury, former Union and BJP dissident Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Hardik Patel, in Mizoram Lalduwahawma, former Gegong Apang, former Hemant Soren, and independent MLA and

Interestingly, will also attend the anti-BJP rally on Saturday in Kolkata. Over the years, Sinha has been attacking over a number of issues.

Many leaders will be arriving on Friday in Kolkata for the #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade rally. Estimated four lakh people have already reached the capital city.

TMC chief has been touring the country since the last one year in an effort to shore up a strong and united opposition front to fight the Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.

According to sources in the West Bengal Congress, the state unit of the party had wanted and to skip the rally and instead send a Also, the state leadership is believed to have told the that Congress workers were ready to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections alone.

With BJP's recent electoral defeats in three states, Mamata has raised the pitch even higher to defeat the BJP and apparently playing an important role in fighting against the BJP in the 2019

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)