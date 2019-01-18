No war, but soldiers are dying on borders: Mohan Bhagwat

chief Mohan said requisite steps need to combat killings on the border, as soldiers are being martyred sans a war-like situation in the country.

"In our country, there is no war at the moment, still people (soldiers) are getting martyred...Because we are not doing our jobs properly. We need to make efforts in this regard. If we want our country to reach the top, then we all should learn to sacrifice," he said at a gathering here on Thursday.

Furthermore, said the responsibility of safeguarding the country should not be solely shouldered by the Forces.

"Everybody has to make efforts in this regard. This is not something for which we can give a contract to somebody. We keep thinking that the government will do it or the will do it, the police will do it, but it's not like that, the entire society has to make efforts," he opined.

Citing the example of Israel, noted: "If one looks closely, after 70 long years, those countries in comparison with have done better in terms of growth and development. is a classic example. The natives were weed out before the 19 c. But citizens there gradually came back to their country and started their businesses, trade etc. Finally, in 1948 they got independence."

The Chief speaking at the silver jubilee of the Prahaar Samaaj Jagruti Sanstha here.

