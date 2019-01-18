Delhi: Bride shot at during wedding, miscreant absconding

A bride was allegedly shot at by an unknown assailant during her wedding in Delhi's Shakarpur ,

As soon as the bride and groom came on stage for exchanging garlands on Thursday, a man fired gunshots, due to which the 19-year-old bride suffered a wound in her leg.

The bride, identified as Pooja, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. After her condition normalised, wedding rituals were resumed.

During the preliminary probe, the Police said that the attacker was known by the bride. However, the groom said he was unable to identify the miscreant.

The attacker is absconding and investigation is underway to find out whether the firing was intentional or not.

