Security forces exchange fire with Naxals in C'garh

Security forces Wednesday recovered a huge cache of Maoist-related material, including an improvised bomb, following a gunfight with Naxals in district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Nobody was reported injured in the gunfight, they said.

The skirmish took place when a joint team of Special Task Force (STF), (DRG) and district force was out on a in the forest of police station area, a senior police told

"When the security forces were advancing through forest between Sudiyal and Bukmarka villages, located around 150 kms away from capital Raipur, Naxals triggered three improvised (IED) blasts and opened indiscriminate fire on them that led to a fierce gun-battle," he said.

After the intermittent firing that lasted for around an hour, the ultras fled into the forest in neighbouring Maharashtra, he said.

During a search of the spot, a pressure cooker IED bomb, 300-metre wire, huge quantity of Maoist literature, medical kits, bags, ration materials and utensils were recovered, the added.

"No harm was reported to either side in the incident," the said.

A was underway in the area, he added.

